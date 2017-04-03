Study ranks Memphis as 7th least culturally diverse large city

With President Trump recently signing two executive orders targeted at immigration-policy reform, WalletHub.com has released a study looking at the changing demographic landscape in the U.S. That study ranks Memphis as the 7th least culturally diverse large city in the country.

The analysts compared 501 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics, including ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity. They then broke down the results into large cities, medium-sized cities, and smaller cities. Among the large cities, Memphis ranked 7th from the bottom in terms of diversity.

The 10 most diverse large cities are:

New York, NY Oakland, CA San Jose, CA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Sacramento, CA Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Long Beach, CA Houston, TX

The 10 least diverse large cities are:

51. Omaha, NE

52. St. Louis, MO

53. El Paso, TX

54. Memphis, TN

55. New Orleans, LA

56. Baltimore, MD

57. Pittsburgh, PA

58. Lexington-Fayette, KY

59. Louisville, KY

60. Detroit, MI

Jackson, MS, was the 3rd least culturally diverse medium sized city in America, out of 144 cities listed.

You can see the full report here.

