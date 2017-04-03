Study ranks Memphis as 7th least culturally diverse large city - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study ranks Memphis as 7th least culturally diverse large city

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With President Trump recently signing two executive orders targeted at immigration-policy reform, WalletHub.com has released a study looking at the changing demographic landscape in the U.S. That study ranks Memphis as the 7th least culturally diverse large city in the country.

The analysts compared 501 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics, including ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity.  They then broke down the results into large cities, medium-sized cities, and smaller cities.  Among the large cities, Memphis ranked 7th from the bottom in terms of diversity.

The 10 most diverse large cities are:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Oakland, CA
  3. San Jose, CA
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. San Diego, CA
  6. Sacramento, CA
  7. Los Angeles, CA
  8. Boston, MA
  9. Long Beach, CA
  10. Houston, TX

The 10 least diverse large cities are:

  • 51.   Omaha, NE
  • 52.   St. Louis, MO
  • 53.   El Paso, TX
  • 54.   Memphis, TN
  • 55.   New Orleans, LA
  • 56.   Baltimore, MD
  • 57.   Pittsburgh, PA
  • 58.   Lexington-Fayette, KY
  • 59.   Louisville, KY
  • 60.   Detroit, MI

Jackson, MS, was the 3rd least culturally diverse medium sized city in America, out of 144 cities listed.

You can see the full report here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly