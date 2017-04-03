Family begs hit-and-run suspect to come forward after killing UofM student

A family is pleading for the person responsible for a Hickory Hill hit-and-run that killed a teen to turn themselves in.

University of Memphis student Chelsea Williams, 18, was hit by a car in the 6600 block of Winchester Road near Kirby Parkway on Saturday. Family members describe Williams as head strong, driven, and full of life.

A witness said Williams went to a fire station in the area seeking medical attention because she wasn’t feeling well. She then ran into the street and was hit by a car that kept going.

Williams was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Family members confirmed Monday that Williams died in the hospital.

Her family wants answers and wants the person responsible to come forward.

“You hit my niece, I pray to God that you come forward,” her aunt Latonya Wilson said.

Michael Wilson, a former Memphis Tiger and Harlem Globetrotter, came from Washington D.C. to Memphis to sit by his niece's side in the hospital.

"We know Chelsea. She wouldn't have run out in the middle of the street," Wilson said.

Chelsea's family said they just don't understand how that scene could have played out. Chelsea's sister said she even had a funny feeling Saturday evening before Chelsea left with her boyfriend.

"I knew something was up that night," sister Alysia Duckett said.

The family held a press conference urging the suspect to come forward:

Police said the only description of the suspect’s vehicle is that it could possibly be a black sedan.

"If anybody knows anything, what happened, please contact local authorities," Wilson said.

