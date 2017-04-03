ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: dispute letter for credit report errors

I've told you in this previous post that you should first contact the creditor who caused the error on your credit report before you contact one of the three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. I've also told you federal law entitles you to a free credit report from each bureau, and you can get them safely from this website or from each bureau's site.

Now I'm giving you the template that will help you dispute credit report errors more quickly and effectively!

Kevin Snider, certified fraud examiner and founding attorney of Snider & Horner in Germantown, Tennessee, crafted the dispute template below to help consumers get straight to the point with either a credit bureau or the creditor who's responsible for the goof:

(DATE)

(YOUR NAME)

(YOUR ADDRESS)

(YOUR CITY, STATE, ZIP CODE)

(NAME OF CREDIT REPORTING AGENCY OR CREDITOR)

(AGENCY'S ADDRESS)

(AGENCY'S CITY, STATE, ZIP CODE)

Re: (YOUR NAME and ACCOUNT NUMBER IN DISPUTE)

To Whom It May Concern:

I have recently reviewed my credit report, and I have noticed some erroneous, inaccurate and/or fraudulent activity (IF WRITING TO A CREDITOR, INCLUDE "...concerning an account your company has added to my report."). Consider this letter written notice to your company that I am disputing the item(s) that are highlighted, circled or otherwise marked on the enclosed copy of my credit report.

In particular...(LIST AND DESCRIBE THE ITEM OR ITEMS).

The item(s) is (are) erroneous, inaccurate and/or fraudulent because...(SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBE WHY THE ITEM OR ITEMS IS OR ARE INACCURATE).

Please begin an investigation into this matter and delete or otherwise correct the disputed information as soon as possible. Once the investigation and/or modifications are made, please notify me in writing at the above mentioned address (IF WRITING TO A CREDITOR, ADD "...and provide me with an updated copy of my credit report.").

Sincerely,

(YOUR NAME)

Be sure to include a copy of the report that reveals the error!

