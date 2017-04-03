Man indicted for murder of mother's boyfriend

A Frayser man was indicted on first-degree murder charges for shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Carreyon Pryor, 20, was arrested last May for the murder of 35-year-old Ricky Rogers on April 19, 2016.

Pryor is accused of killing Rogers on the front porch of a home on Mosby Avenue, near North Dunlap Street.

Investigators said the two were in an argument when Pryor pulled out a gun and shot Rogers multiple times.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.