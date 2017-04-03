2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash

Two police officers were injured in a car crash Monday on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Memphis Police Department said a Chevrolet Impala crashed into a police cruiser at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Craft Road.

The driver of the Impala left the crash site and has not been found.

Two officers were inside the police car when the crash happened. Both officers were injured, but they are listed as being in non-critical condition.

MPD is working to identify and track down the driver of the Impala.

