Man indicted for murder of prison cellmate

A prison inmate was indicted on first-degree murder charges after he was accused of killing his cellmate at Shelby County Penal Farm.

Daniel Smith is accused of killing Leonard Nelson, 22, in their cell.

Investigators originally though Nelson committed suicide, but further evidence showed there was an altercation between the two and that Nelson had been dead in the cell for hours alongside Smith.

An autopsy showed Nelson died of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

