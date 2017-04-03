Mid-South cheerleaders inspire St. Jude patients

Cheerleaders from across the Mid-South spent time at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Monday.

The cheerleaders encouraged St. Jude patients with some cheer routines and even spent time decorating cookies with the patients.

The event was part of Team Up For St. Jude Spirited By Varsity. The top 10 fundraising squads were allowed to be part of the event Monday.

Varsity Spirit, the group sponsoring the fundraising effort, has raised more than $4.2 million for St. Jude over the past five years. Varsity Spirit is a group that runs cheerleading camps and competitions and manufactures cheerleading apparel.

