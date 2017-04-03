Student sexually assaulted at UofM student apartment - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Student sexually assaulted at UofM student apartment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A University of Memphis student said she was sexually assaulted on campus over the weekend.

The student told university police officers she was assaulted inside Carpenter Complex on Saturday.

"That's very shocking, sad," student Sarah Marlatt said. 

Investigators said the suspect was the woman's guest in her apartment inside Carpenter. 

"You've got to be careful, be smart about things," student Morgan Hite said.

Investigators are not releasing details about the reported assault. Students said, however, they feel safe at Carpenter. 

"They have that security box right here and they just installed a security camera, so you can't get in without a pass," student Conner Earnest said. 

You can't drive onto the complex, but you can walk in. If you don't have a pass, you have to park outside the complex. Students freely walk in and out of Carpenter. Despite the security, students said they still take precautions. 

"I feel pretty safe on campus. I usually walk with someone else so I don't have to walk into my apartment by myself."

Others said they keep their doors locked and are not alone at the wrong time or at night. 

