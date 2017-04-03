Car burglarized at Fred's store, credit cards stolen

Three people broke into a woman's vehicle and stole her credit cards, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the woman was parked at Fred's, in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue, on Thursday, March 23, when her vehicle was broken into and her credit cards and other banking information, were stolen.

According to investigators, the suspects were captured on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards at Home Depot in the 800 block of Truse Parkway.

If you know these individuals, or have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.