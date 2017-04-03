Summer program seeks to instill work values in Memphis youth - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Summer program seeks to instill work values in Memphis youth

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: City of Memphis) (SOURCE: City of Memphis)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The City of Memphis is asking for help from local churches and businesses to provide jobs for teens this summer.

It's all aimed at providing youth with a sense of the importance of having a job. 

"Just One Youth," or JOY, holds the six week summer program in an effort to instill work ethics and values in youth during their summer break. 

Registration for the program starts April 5 and runs through May 31. The program begins June 5 and lasts through July 17.

"What we are doing, we're bringing joy to a child while breaking the cycle of despair," Special Assistant for Youth Services Ike Griffith said.

The program asks churches and businesses to "commit, employ, and compensate one child of your choice" for the six week period.

To learn more, or to register, call 901-636-6264 or click here

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
