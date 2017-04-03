UberEATS announces expansion into Memphis

UberEATS is expanding to Memphis.

The food delivery service sent out promotional material Monday asking for Memphians to suggest restaurants they would like to be able to order delivery from.

UberEATS is a company that allows you to order food from your favorite restaurants and have the food delivered to your front door.

It's unclear when exactly UberEATS will start operating in Memphis, but the promotions said "UberEATS is coming to town in a few weeks."

Click here to nominate your favorite restaurants for UberEATS.

