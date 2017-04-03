Streets Ministries brings March Madness to Memphis for kids - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Streets Ministries brings March Madness to Memphis for kids

By Erin Wilson
(SOURCE: submitted) (SOURCE: submitted)
(SOURCE: Submitted) (SOURCE: Submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Streets Ministries brought March Madness back to Memphis for the second time this month, however this time it was for the kids. 

On Friday, March 31, in honor of the Final Four games, Streets Ministries hosted a basketball tournament for kids in the community. The tournament presented the number one team with a trophy presentation and Chef Shuttle, who sponsored the event, provided food.

Streets Ministries is a program founded by Ken Bennett. Each day Streets Ministries serve nearly 400 students opening opportunities for them to grow academically, spiritually, physically.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

