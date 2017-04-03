Country singing group 'Sister Hazel' headlining at ShowPlace Are - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Country singing group 'Sister Hazel' headlining at ShowPlace Arena

By Erin Wilson
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sister Hazel is coming to town!

The Gainsville, FL country group will be headlining at ShowPlace Arena for their “We Got It All Tonight” tour here in Memphis on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

The platinum-selling group will be performing their hit song “Lighter In The Dark” that hit number four on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, along with many others including fan favorite “All For You” and brand-new songs like “Kiss Me Without Whiskey” and “That Kind of Beautiful."

Fans can expect a fun show full of energy! Packages that give access to a Sister Hazel pre-show event, Q&A session with the band, limited edition merchandise, and much more will be available.

You can get this latest info on this event by clicking here. Tickets start at $28. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

