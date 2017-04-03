16-year-old girl wanted for murder of 17-year-old

A 16-year-old girl shot and killed a 17-year-old in Binghampton, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at a convenience store on Tillman Street just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.

Police said that teen died from his injuries, marking the 51st homicide of the year in Memphis.

"When it's your time, it's your time," 17-year-old Deago Brown's mother, Carol Brown, said. "That smile. You couldn't get mad at Diego because he always happy."

Brown was a teenager involved in Binghampton groups like the Carpenter Art Garden. His mother admits he was misguided and was known to hang out with gangs. She said she prayed hard for him.

She said her son came to church with her the Sunday before he died. It was at the Binghampton Community Center where she said he gave his life to Christ just one day before he was gunned down across the street.

"He just touched me on my legs and said, 'it's too late.' I said, 'Baby it's not too late," Brown said. "He got up there and told my pastor Shaun he wanted to give his life to Christ."

It was a proud moment, but now she's facing the grief of losing her son and she wants the person accused to be held accountable.

"I pray that her heart would be soft and she turn herself in," Brown said.

Brown said she's already forgiven the 16-year-old who, according to police, is responsible for her son's death.

"If God can forgive with all my sins that I done did, that I commit all the time, then I know that I can do it too," Brown said.

Eight days later, MPD announced a warrant for first-degree murder had been issued for 16-year-old Teryona Winton. Officers have not released a picture of Winton, who is not in custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.