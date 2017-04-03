Freestanding emergency room approved in Arlington - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Freestanding emergency room approved in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Monday night the town of Arlington's Mayor and Board of Aldermen became the first government body in the state of Tennessee to approve a freestanding emergency room.

Mayor Mark Wissman confirmed Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital submitted dueling proposals, and the mayor and alderman voted unanimously to go with Baptist.

If the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency approves the Certificate of Need for the freestanding E.R., Baptist, in partnership with Regional One Health, would build the 13,750-square-foot facility just north of I-40 along Airline Road.

The $10.8 million, full-service E.R. would be equipped with 10 rooms, a helipad and CAT scan, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

"We are extremely honored and excited about our future partnership with Baptist Hospital and the freestanding emergency room that will not only benefit Arlington, but also many other West Tennessee communities that have a need for emergency medical facilities," Wissman said.

He says the state votes on the Certificate of Need April 26.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

