Freestanding emergency room approved in Arlington

Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.
Autopsies are being done on two inmates who were found dead in separate cells at a Mississippi prison.
Author Taylor Branch addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium on Tuesday.
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.
Security will be tight throughout downtown Memphis on Wednesday as thousands of people come together at the National Civil Rights Museum to remember a solemn anniversary.
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman's husband on the family's front porch.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.
