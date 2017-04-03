Brenda Wood celebrates four decades of journalistic excellence - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Brenda Wood celebrates four decades of journalistic excellence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With the name Brenda written in script across an expansive dance floor, Brenda Wood shook off 40 years of meeting stressful news deadlines with a spectacular party on Saturday night.

Welcomed into the Atlanta’s sparkling Flourish venue by her Memphis born daughters Kristen and Kandis, the longtime journalist took to the microphone in a spirit of fun.

“I plan to spend a little bit of time I hope with each and every one of you,” Wood told her guests: WXIA  colleagues and longtime Atlanta friends and neighbors. “But my priority is really to be here on the dance floor. So if I don’t get to you out there, meet me here! It’s got my name right here on the floor!”

With a non-stop party band aptly named “I Love This Band” providing a steady groove, Wood and company boogied, jammed and conga danced the night away. A fantastic array of culinary delights dazzled the crowd from appetizers to entrees to a selection of beautiful desserts.

With her married daughters in the spotlight on stage, Brenda introduced the crowd to their husbands, who ironically are both named Adam.

“I want you to know how amazing this life is and how much it means to me to be able to share it with all the people that mean so much to me,” Brenda said.

Brenda Wood devoted 1980-1988 to serving the viewers of WMC Action News 5 in Memphis. Just as the 1988 Democratic National Convention introduced America to its nominee Gov. Michael Dukakis is Atlanta, Brenda made her debut in the South’s most populous television market. The reporter had a much better run than the candidate.

Now, Brenda says she’ll explore creating new kinds of journalism she can create without the relentless deadlines daily television news demands.

“It’s an extraordinary time in my life. I’m so excited about whatever is next,” Wood said. 

