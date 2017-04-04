Grizzlies' injuries healing at the right time

After Sunday's shorthanded but still embarrassing loss to the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, it looks the Grizzlies may get some of their troops back before playing at San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Some names released on the Grizzlies injury report late Monday afternoon are checked as probable and questionable instead of out completely.

On the Probable list: Andrew Harrison. The backup point guard, who's been playing better lately, missed the last 2 games with a sprained ankle in the win against Indiana last Wednesday.

On the Questionable list: Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies 7-foot All-Star Center has missed four games in a row with a sore left foot. It's not the one which cost him half of last season, but the Grizzlies are taking no chances.

Also questionable, Power Forward JaMychal Green. Green has missed the last two games with a sore shoulder. The Grizzlies have missed his ability to defend the pick and roll.

A new name to the Questionable list: Guard Tony Allen. TA got hit in the eye against the Lakers on Sunday. He was one of the few Memphis players to compete well in Los Angeles.

Small Forward Vince Carter should be back in action. The Grizzlies rested him in LA. Carter has played well against the Spurs this season.

Tipoff in San Antonio is set for 7:30 p.m.

