Man charged with murder of roommate

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead near Shelby Forest in September 2016.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials, 58-year-old Paul Charles was found shot and killed on St. Paul Street just before midnight on September 15.

Detectives were able to identify Kacey Block, 33, as the suspect in the killing.

Police were later able to determine Block lived with Charles and had several firearms. Block is diagnosed with Schizo-affective disorder, according to police.

Block told police he was not on his medication the day Charles was killed, and did not deny the possibility of killing him.

