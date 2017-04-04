ESPN: Tony Romo to retire

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is set to retire from football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Romo plans to enter broadcasting, and has received interest from CBS, FOX, and NBC.

The Cowboys are expected to release Romo Tuesday, saving them about $14 million.

Mississippi State rookie Dak Prescott supplanted Romo last year when the incumbent starter went down with injury. After Prescott thrived en route to a Pro Bowl appearance, Romo was kept on the bench.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old Romo played 12 years in Dallas as an undrafted free agent, tossing 248 career touchdowns.

