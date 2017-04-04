Tree falls on power lines on Yale Rd.

A tree fell onto power lines Monday afternoon.

The tree fell on Yale Road. Neighbors said it was very windy and they had a feeling the tree would go down.

"I come out to get the mail, I had just gotten home and I heard a crack, then I saw half the tree fall,” Katherine Hancock said.

Hancock immediately called for help.

No one was hurt.

