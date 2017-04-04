Memphis Redbirds to drop Easter candy from helicopter - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Redbirds to drop Easter candy from helicopter

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ever wish candy would just rain from the sky?

If you answered yes (no judgments here), you’re in luck.

Memphis Redbirds plan to drop Easter candy from a helicopter at AutoZone Park later this month.

The candy drop will happen after Redbirds play Oklahoma City on Sunday, April 16. Kids 12 and under will be allowed onto the field for the candy drop, which will come from a helicopter flying above the field.

The kids will be given Redbird Easter baskets to collect the candy and take home.

Before the game, guests who buy a special Easter package ticket (starting at $35), will be able to have a special brunch and play catch on the field.

Click here to buy tickets.

