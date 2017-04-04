Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in October (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The Mid-South’s lovable superstar Justin Timberlake is headed to Tennessee to headline the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival!

The two-day festival takes place in Franklin September 23-24 at the Park at Harlinsdale.

Not only is JT headlining the festival, he’s a partner and producer. This performance marks JT’s first time joining the festival as a performer.

Other noteworthy performers include Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark, Jr, Walk the Moon, and many more.

Tickets start at $175 for general admission and $725 for VIP access. On-site parking starts at $35.

To learn more about the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, click here.

