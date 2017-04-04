Man wanted for trying to pry open coin machine

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of trying to pry open a coin machine outside a gas station.

Police said the attempted burglary happened at 2 a.m. on March 31.

A man with his hair tied in a bun pulled up to the coin machine on the side of the building in a black Lexus with a TN license Z8161G.

Police said the man had a type of crow bar in his hand, and he was caught on camera trying to pry the machine open.

An employee approached the man, but did not know what was happening.

No arrest has been made.

