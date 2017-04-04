Man missing since November still not found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man missing since November still not found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Michael McCaster (Source: MPD) Michael McCaster (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is ramping up efforts to find a man that’s been missing since November.

Michael McCaster, 67, was last seen November 7 at 6 a.m. in the 5800 block of Tam Oshanter Avenue.

Police said McCaster has left home before, but has always returned after a few days. MPD waited three weeks before issuing a city watch on November 28.

Police said he has a mental disorder and does not have his medication with him.

McCaster is described as 6'2'', 192 lbs, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a leather cap, gray jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the location of McCaster, please call Memphis PD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

