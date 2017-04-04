Man accused of robbing older women at 2 AR Walmart stores - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man accused of robbing older women at 2 AR Walmart stores

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The suspect in Blytheville (L) and Forrest City (R) (Source: Blytheville Police) The suspect in Blytheville (L) and Forrest City (R) (Source: Blytheville Police)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WMC) -

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing two older women at different Arkansas Walmart stores.

The first reported robbery happened in Forrest City on Saturday around 5 p.m.

The victim said she was loading groceries into her vehicle when the man approached her with a butcher’s knife and robbed her.

Police said the man got into a vehicle and drove off.

Blytheville Police Department said a man then entered Walmart on Sunday at 7 a.m. when he approached an 87-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground, and took her purse. The woman was taken to the hospital with an injury to her hip.

A witness said the man drove off before officers arrived. The man is driving a vehicle with Texas tags.

Police believe the two robberies were carried out by the same man driving the same vehicle.

Detectives said the man continued north on I-55 after the second robbery.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Blytheville PD at 870-763-4411.

