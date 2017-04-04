Predators to host open house Saturday

Bridgestone Arena will be open to the public on April 8, an Open House hosted by the Nashville Predators from 6-9:30 p.m.

Fans in attendance will participate in a "watch party" of the season finale as the Preds take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The opportunity to purchase season tickets for next years hockey season will also be available.

