Blast of winter cold set to infiltrate the Mid-South

First the rain. Then the heat. Now the cold air is about to return to the Mid-South. Don’t put away the coats yet because the big chill is headed this way before the end of the week.

Our next system is heading toward the Mid-South as we speak. Expect clouds to increase across the region Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 60s. As Wednesday wears on, thickening clouds will give way to at least a few showers; as a whole, this system is moisture-starved.

What will grab the weather headlines in the coming days? Temperatures. Cold temperatures will move into the Mid-South behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday.

Although Thursday will be cooler, the high pressure that helps bring in the cooler and drier air will settle in Thursday night into Friday. Lows at the very most will be in the mid 40s from then through the weekend mornings, with many areas North of Memphis dipping into the 30s. Don’t be surprised if a little frost forms Friday and Saturday mornings as well!

Craving some warmth? After highs in the 60s, winds around the high pressure (which will be to our east by Saturday) will move back over from the south and southwest, creating a warming affect. This will propel temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s for highs. Our lows will also recover once we head into the latter part of the weekend.

So far next weekend looks great with low, mid, and upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Until then, make sure you keep warm later this week!

