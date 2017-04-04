U of M soccer player called up to play against Sweden and Germany

The University of Memphis will be well represented on the international stage--or pitch--when Memphis junior forward Marie Levasseur suits up with Canada against two of the world's top teams.

Levasseur has been called in to be a member of Canada Soccer's Full Women's National Team for their upcoming matches against Sweden and Germany in Europe. That puts Levasseur taking the field against two of the top teams in the world.

Memphis head coach Brooks Monaghan said this is a special opportunity for the soccer player.

"This one is special, considering the competition that Marie will be playing against," Monaghan said. "Not only is she representing one of the top countries in the world, but she will be playing against Sweden, who is No. 6, in the world and Germany, who is No. 1. This is as big of a stage as it gets. I am delighted for her and we wish her nothing but the best."

Canada will face off against Sweden April 6 in Trelleborg, Sweden, and the team will go against Germany on April 9 in Erfurt, Germany.

The two matches set the stage for some rematches from the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Canada brought home the bronze and Sweden and Germany brought home the gold and silver.

The international stage is no stranger to Levasseur. It's her third time getting the call this year.

She was called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for its November camp and earned her first cap for the Canadian Women's National Team in a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in December 2015.

The U of M Tiger helped lead Canada to the final of the prestigious Algarve Cup. She's a highly sought after and highly-touted recruit that has made her mark on the international field.

She was chosen to represent Canada in the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and was one of Canada's top scorers at the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica in 2014.

As a member of the U of M Tigers, she had a remarkable 2015 freshman year. She played in all 19 matches and started 18 of the 19 matches. She was named American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, was a member of the All-Rookie team and the All-Conference second team.

Levasseur is from Stoneham, Quebec City.

The Memphis Tigers women's soccer spring schedule kicks off March 13 as they take on the Toronto Blizzard in Memphis at Park Avenue Campus at 7:30 a.m., followed by kick off against UAB at 12 p.m. on March 25 in Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.