Dentist's bookkeeper indicted for stealing more than $60K

A longtime bookkeeper for a Collierville dentist is free on bond after she was indicted Tuesday on felony theft charges.

Tina C. Day, 44, was indicted for theft of property over $60,000. Investigators said the alleged scheme took place between August 2006 and April 2010.

The investigation revealed Day, who worked for Dr. Stephen Thompson, would offer patients 10 percent discounts if patients paid their bills in cash. But, she would then record the payments as credit card transactions and would not deposit the money in the business bank account.

The audit revealed Day collected more than $67,000 from 93 cash payments during the four-year period contained in the investigation. However, there was no record of that money being deposited into the dentist's business account.

