Dentist's bookkeeper indicted for stealing more than $60K - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dentist's bookkeeper indicted for stealing more than $60K

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

 A longtime bookkeeper for a Collierville dentist is free on bond after she was indicted Tuesday on felony theft charges. 

Tina C. Day, 44, was indicted for theft of property over $60,000. Investigators said the alleged scheme took place between August 2006 and April 2010. 

The investigation revealed Day, who worked for Dr. Stephen Thompson, would offer patients 10 percent discounts if patients paid their bills in cash. But, she would then record the payments as credit card transactions and would not deposit the money in the business bank account.

The audit revealed Day collected more than $67,000 from 93 cash payments during the four-year period contained in the investigation. However, there was no record of that money being deposited into the dentist's business account.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly