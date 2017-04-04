Singer 'Porcelan' signs with Made in Memphis Entertainment - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Singer 'Porcelan' signs with Made in Memphis Entertainment

Porcelain (Source: WMC Action News 5) Porcelain (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Porcelan is one of the first recording artists to sign at Memphis' new record label founded by Stax music legend David Porter.

Her dream of being discovered is now in her rear view mirror.

Porcelan says she was touring and performing for years, which prepared her to impress Porter.

"Working constantly, 11-12-hour shifts, just to get the money so I can do music, so I can put it behind my career and not have to depend on someone trying to make me do something I don't want to do," Porcelan said.

Porter has worked with entertainment icons like Sam & Dave, Aretha Franklin, Drake, Celine Dion, and Eminem.  He compares Porcelan to the best in the business.

"Whitney Houston had that; Luther Vandross had that; Otis Redding had that; Gladys Knight had that," Porter said.

Porter and MIME Vice President Hamilton Hardin produced Porcelan's entire album.

"I'm from Westwood, and it means a lot because some of the best come from that area: David Porter, Maurice White. It's really good to be a part of that. Be part of the Westwood legendary experience," Porcelan said.

"I see myself touring and being a voice for women," Porcelan said. "That's a dream of mine, to be an example and an inspiration."

Porcelan's album will be released later this year.

