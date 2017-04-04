Mother urges furniture safety after 2-year-old's accidental deat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mother urges furniture safety after 2-year-old's accidental death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: YouTube) (SOURCE: YouTube)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Mid-South mother is turning her tragedy into a message that she hopes will save another child's life.

Two-year-old Chance Bowles died five years ago when a TV fell on top of her. Her mother, Keisha Bowles, is now sharing her story with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's campaign to encourage families to anchor down heavy furniture.

"She said 'I love you mama,' and I said 'I love you too,' and I never thought that would be the last thing I heard her say," Keisha said.

Keisha said she is sharing the story because she doesn't want another child hurt.

"If we can tell one person, and one person anchors their TVs, and they fasten their dressers and furniture down, Chance's mission has been served," Keisha said. "We don't want this to happen to anybody else."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

