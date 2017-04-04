Tickets for first round NBA playoff games go on sale - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tickets for first round NBA playoff games go on sale

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs, and we're just hours away from being able to snag tickets.

The chance to buy tickets to the first two home games of the NBA playoffs in Memphis at FedExForum will be Saturday, April 8.

Tickets for the first round will go on sale at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 7th consecutive playoff appearance for the Memphis Grizzlies. 

The dates and times of the playoff games will be announced at the end of the regular season.

To get your tickets, click here. 

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman's husband on the family's front porch.

