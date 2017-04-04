Tickets for first round NBA playoff games go on sale

The Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs, and we're just hours away from being able to snag tickets.

The chance to buy tickets to the first two home games of the NBA playoffs in Memphis at FedExForum will be Saturday, April 8.

Tickets for the first round will go on sale at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 7th consecutive playoff appearance for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The dates and times of the playoff games will be announced at the end of the regular season.

To get your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.