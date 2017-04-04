Memphis Latino community mourns loss of beloved radio founder

The Memphis Latino community is mourning the loss of a beloved Latino radio station founder and personality.

Daniel Ybarra died at age 65 Tuesday.

He founded Radio Ambiente Caliente 1030 and was known as "El Paisa" for connecting the people of his home country, Mexico.

He was known for playing authentic Latino music.

The radio station posted this statement on their Facebook page:

"With great sadness, the family of environment 1030 announces the terrible loss of this great human being, leader and founder of the station Radio Ambiente. Daniel Ybarra will always be in our thoughts and hearts."

Ybarra's mantra: Nothing in life is free.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.