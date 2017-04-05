Family to remember hit-and-run victim with candlelight vigil

Family members will remember a loved one struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Loves ones will hold a vigil at 4 p.m. today for 18-year-old Chelsea Williams.

Williams, a University of Memphis student, was struck by a car Saturday near Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway.

A witness said Williams wasn’t feeling well and ran into the street.

Family members are pleading for answers. They describe Williams as headstrong, driven, and full of life.

Michael Wilson, a former Memphis Tiger and Harlem Globetrotter, traveled from Washington, D.C. after hearing the news about his niece. He plans to host the vigil to remember her life.

