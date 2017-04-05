Learning garden to honor 6 children killed in house fire

Cummings Elementary School will honor the lives of the children killed in a South Memphis house fire.

Six children and three adults were killed in September 2016 when a home went into flames on Severson Avenue.

Thursday, Cummings will dedicate a learning garden to the students that were killed.

Fire officials called it the deadliest fire in almost a century.

Investigators determined a power cord to an air conditioning unit started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.