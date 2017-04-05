'She's a doctor like me': Young girl defends doll choice to cash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'She's a doctor like me': Young girl defends doll choice to cashier

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A young girl is a social media sensation after her choice of doll drew the ire of a cashier.

Instagram user Brandi Benner shared a photo of her daughter Sophia holding a doll.

Sophia is white, but her doll of choice is black. Benner said this caused the cashier to give them a puzzled look, asking the young girl, “Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey? She doesn’t look like you.”

Before Brandi could respond, Sophia chimed in.

“Yes she does. She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?”

Little Sophia could teach us all a bit about how to handle race relations.

