TSA finds 2 loaded guns at Memphis international Airport - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TSA finds 2 loaded guns at Memphis international Airport

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Transportation Security Administration agents found two loaded firearms at Memphis International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The first gun was found at about 4:15 a.m. TSA agents found a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber pistol in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Then at 6:30 a.m., a loaded Ruger .380 was found in a different passenger’s carry-on bag.

TSA agents took possession of the bags and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area.

"I am just a little concerned about what people are thinking," MEM passenger Nicole Holeman said. "I'm glad they caught them. Security is doing what it should be doing."

Firearms are allowed in checked bags, but are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

TSA has found eight firearms at MEM so far in 2017. Last year, they found 36.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

