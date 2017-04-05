Payless closing 8 Mid-South stores

Payless Shoesource is closing about 400 stores after they filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Payless CEO W. Paul Jones called this a "difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment."

The list of closing stores includes several Mid-South locations:

Arkansas:

Jonesboro (1518 S Caraway Rd)

Helena-West Helena (Twin City Shopping Center)

Blytheville (Porters Common Shopping Center)

Forrest City (2212 N Washington St)

Mississippi:

Clarksdale (832 S State St)

Tennessee:

Memphis (3122 Lamar Ave)

Jackson (2097 S Highland Ave)

Jackson (West Towne Shopping Center)

