Study: MS, TN rely heavily on federal funding

With the tax deadline drawing near, the personal-finance website WalletHub followed up on its 2017 Tax Rates by State report with an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Federally Dependent States to determine how much those with the lowest tax rates lean on Uncle Sam compared with those paying the highest.

Mississippi is overall the 2nd most dependent state in the country, and Tennessee is 8th. The rankings are a combination of the state residents’ dependency and the individual state governments’ dependency. Mississippi’s state government is the most-dependent state in the U.S., and Tennessee’s state government is the 3rd most dependent.



In order to identify which states most and least depend on federal support, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across three key metrics: return on taxes paid to the federal government; federal funding as a share of state revenue; and share of federal jobs.

Federal Dependency of Tennessee (1=Most Dependent, 25=Avg.):

16th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government

3rd – Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue

26th – Share of Federal Jobs

For details on the study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.