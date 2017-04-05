Nuisance club will not reopen

A South Memphis bar that was declared a public nuisance last week will be shut down permanently, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit officers said Maxcine’s Sports Bar and Grill on Castalia Street was the scene of fights, robberies, gunfire, and other criminal activity. They said the club sold liquor, beer, and held dance contests for money without proper licenses or permits.

The club was shut down because of “violence and widespread marijuana use,” Weirich said.

The D.A.’s Office also said the club has been the scene of aggravated robberies and gunfire with “high-power assault rifles.”

