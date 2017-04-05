Grant offers SCS students chance to study STEM at U of M

High school students will get a chance to learn at University of Memphis this summer.

Thanks to a special grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Memphis will offer a two-week residential summer session (called STEM Academy) to Shelby County Schools students.

STEM Academy runs June 4-16. Students accepted into the program will be exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

The goal of the grant is to inspire high school students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

STEM Academy is open to SCS students who will be sophomores or juniors in fall 2017.

Students chosen for the program will live on campus during the two-week session. Housing, meals, and all activities will be paid for by the grant.

Students can apply for the program here. The deadline for applications is April 28.

