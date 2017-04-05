Dedric, KJ Lawson to transfer from University of Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dedric, KJ Lawson to transfer from University of Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Dedric (L) and KJ (R) (Source: University of Memphis) Dedric (L) and KJ (R) (Source: University of Memphis)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Dedric and KJ Lawson announced they will be transferring from the University of Memphis, according to their mother, Debra.

The two issued a joint release, which said they love the city where they grew up, but they said transferring is best for their future and family.

“While we have enjoyed our tenure here, the time has come for us to explore some new opportunities,” the release stated.

The two said they plan to comply with NCAA’s transfer rules, which will require them to sit out the 2017-18 season before they are able to play for a new school.

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith released the following statement about the Lawsons' decision:

"After meeting with K.J., Dedric, and their parents this morning, I was informed that K.J. and Dedric were going to be asking for their release from the University. I am surprised and disappointed in the decision, as they had a strong year for us, and were a big part of our success during the season. We want to thank the Lawson family as a whole and appreciate what they have contributed to the program. My staff and I are completely committed to building a strong program that is in line with the storied history of Memphis Basketball."

The Lawsons’ father, Keelon Lawson, was hired by new head coach Tubby Smith as Director of Player Development.

Dedric led Memphis in scoring this year with 19.2 points per game and just missed averaging a double-double with 9.9 rebounds. KJ was the Tigers’ third-leading scorer with 12.3 points and 8 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly