Dedric, KJ Lawson to transfer from University of Memphis

Dedric and KJ Lawson announced they will be transferring from the University of Memphis, according to their mother, Debra.

The two issued a joint release, which said they love the city where they grew up, but they said transferring is best for their future and family.

“While we have enjoyed our tenure here, the time has come for us to explore some new opportunities,” the release stated.

The two said they plan to comply with NCAA’s transfer rules, which will require them to sit out the 2017-18 season before they are able to play for a new school.

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith released the following statement about the Lawsons' decision:

"After meeting with K.J., Dedric, and their parents this morning, I was informed that K.J. and Dedric were going to be asking for their release from the University. I am surprised and disappointed in the decision, as they had a strong year for us, and were a big part of our success during the season. We want to thank the Lawson family as a whole and appreciate what they have contributed to the program. My staff and I are completely committed to building a strong program that is in line with the storied history of Memphis Basketball."

The Lawsons’ father, Keelon Lawson, was hired by new head coach Tubby Smith as Director of Player Development.

Dedric led Memphis in scoring this year with 19.2 points per game and just missed averaging a double-double with 9.9 rebounds. KJ was the Tigers’ third-leading scorer with 12.3 points and 8 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.