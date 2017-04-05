SCSO searches for 25 people wanted for DUI

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to track down 25 wanted DUI offenders.

SCSO released mugshots of each of the people wanted. They have warrants for driving under the influence.

Within 24 hours, the number of DUI fugitives has decreased in Shelby County.

Deputies say social media is playing a huge role at finding these wanted men and women.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted their mug shots in the Facebook gallery in an effort to find tips on their whereabouts.



"These are people that live here and work in the communities,” said SCSO public information officer Earle Ferrell. “These people are known and we've found that by putting them on social media that we get quite a bit of a response."



Ferrell confirms each suspect’s offense varies slightly.



He also confirms at least two people, Jason Griner and Shellie Sipes, were arrested on their warrants on Wednesday.



Ferrell says many more still remain on the run and they need your help to find them.



"When you self-impair, that's what's going on here,” Ferrell said. “These are people that are drinking too much and getting into a vehicle which then turns into a weapon, they can hurt themselves. They can hurt other people."

If you have seen any of these people, call SCSO fugitive division at 901-222-5620.

