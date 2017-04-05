Toys R Us to open at Tanger Outlets on Saturday

A new store is set to bring more families to Tanger Outlets in Southaven.

Toys R Us will open at Tanger on Saturday.

The store will be located in suite 520, between Dress Barn and Vitamin World.

To celebrate the grand opening, Toys R Us is giving away $5 coupons on $30+ purchases, along with giveaways and an appearance by mascot Geoffrey.

