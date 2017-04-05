Mid-South celebrities to rappel down skyscraper for good cause - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South celebrities to rappel down skyscraper for good cause

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Seventy brave celebrities and volunteers will be stepping off a Downtown Memphis skyscraper for a good cause.

Memphis-based charity group Orphanos is partnering with Madison Reality to make the event happen. The goal is to raise funds for children and orphans who are at risk.

The participants will rappel down the 289-foot Raymond James Tower on April 21 and 22.

“Over The Edge Memphis” participants include four different Chick-fil-A cows, local sports and media personalities, and anyone who feels adventurous.

“There are always events and fundraisers going on in Memphis, but Orphanos loves being able to bring something to the city that you can cross off your bucket list,” Orphanos CEO Wayne Sneed said. “We are thrilled this year to give 70 participants the best view Memphis has to offer.”

You can still register to rappel down the skyscraper. Click here to register and learn more.

