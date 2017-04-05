2 burglary suspects escape capture after police chase, crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 burglary suspects escape capture after police chase, crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police officers are on the hunt for two men who tried to break into a home in Parkway Village on Wednesday.

The attempted burglary happened in the 4300 block of Aloha Avenue.

The homeowner told officers several men were attempting to break into his home. When officers arrived, they found two suspects at the scene. Those two were taken into custody, but four other suspects escaped.

The four suspects got into a vehicle and drove off. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. After a small chase, the vehicle crashed in the area of Shadowbrook Townhouses.

Police arrested two of the people inside the car, but two others ran away and have not been located.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn descriptions for the suspects who escaped.

