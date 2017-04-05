SCSO: Man accidentally shot self near Raleigh-Egypt baseball field

A 19-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg near the baseball field behind Raleigh-Egypt High School, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Earle Ferrell.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the school to find the teen near the baseball field, which is located just behind the school.

Shelby County Schools said the high school had already dismissed when the shooting victim was found. After learning of the shooting, local authorities and SCS security provided extra security for dismissal at the nearby elementary school.

Investigators said the man who shot himself is not a student at the school.

The good news is that he will be OK, but the scariest part of it all was that it all happened after school as several kids were heading home.

