MPD searching for credit card fraud suspects

Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing and using credit cards.

On March 17, a woman reported her credit cards were stolen from her purse and used at Target on Poplar Avenue.

The victim told police an older woman and a younger woman came into her business, located at 709 North Mendenhall Road. While the older woman distracted the victim, the younger woman stole the victim’s credit cards from her purse.

The suspects charged $1,167 to the victim’s credit card within an hour of the theft.

Investigators discovered video that captured the suspects using the stolen credit cards to make purchases.

The suspects also targeted another small business owner the day before and used the same scam to steal that victim’s credit cards. Once again, the suspects fraudulently charged the victim’s credit cards at a nearby Target store.

Investigators said it’s possible these suspects may be related. They may also be targeting small business owners during closing time.

Anyone with information about this case of identity theft should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip here, where you will be linked to the secure Memphis Crime Stoppers’ website. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can also text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637 (CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

