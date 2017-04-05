13-year-old injured after rock thrown through school bus window

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a rock was thrown through a school bus window, injuring a 13-year-old boy.

The incident took place early Wednesday afternoon on a Durham School Services bus located on Jackson Avenue near Dunlap Street.

The bus driver told investigators they had just left Humes Preparatory Academy on Manassas Street and turned to go east on Jackson Avenue when he was told a rock had been thrown through the window.

Officers said a 13-year-old passenger received small cuts when the bus window next to him shattered.

First responders treated the boy’s injuries and transported him to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

No suspect information is available. This is an ongoing investigation.

