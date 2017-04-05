Made In Memphis Entertainment gives legacy entertainer chance to - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Made In Memphis Entertainment gives legacy entertainer chance to shine

Jessica Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5) Jessica Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One of the aspiring entertainers who signed with Memphis' newest record label has deep Memphis roots.

Jessica Ray will release an album in the near future through Made In Memphis Entertainment. Ray is the daughter of celebrated Stax Record bassist Ray Griffin.

Masterminds with Made In Memphis Entertainment are in the lab cooking up songs for Jessica Ray.

"The ones that they have picked out for me, I'm super excited," Ray said. "High energy--so I'm super excited."

Ray is a singer and danger. It was a remake of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" that caught the eye of David Porter, who started Made In Memphis Entertainment.

Porter said Ray is a natural talent who will electrify both your eyes and ears.

"Jessica is the daughter of Ray Griffin, and she has entertainment in her blood," Porter said. "She is just a tremendous dancer, singer, artist, and extremely comfortable in a studio, which means she is going to be not only a good artist, but a great one."

Ray is one of several new artists Porter hopes will hit it big while working with Made In Memphis Entertainment. 

"To have a David Porter care so much about the city he's been a part of for years, and now to be a part of this movement and being pioneers in this is absolutely amazing," Ray said.           

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

